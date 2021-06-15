Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $315,000 Stock Position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of LightPath Technologies worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

