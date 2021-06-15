Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,134 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.