Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $609,000 Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of AudioCodes worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AudioCodes by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUDC opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $44.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

