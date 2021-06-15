Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,951 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.15% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Shares of AMS opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.