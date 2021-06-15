Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400,319 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Marchex were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

MCHX stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75. Marchex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

