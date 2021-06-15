Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

DIISY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of DIISY stock remained flat at $$16.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 860. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.2069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 6.97%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

