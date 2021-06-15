Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 13th total of 338,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DOGZ traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,060. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, and other miscellaneous products; mouth covers and pet charms; gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags; and intelligent pet products, such as APP-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as climbing hooks and pet shampoos.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.