Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.64. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,204,000 after purchasing an additional 452,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

