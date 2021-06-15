Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.410–1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.03 million.Domo also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.390–0.350 EPS.

DOMO traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.08. 11,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,010. Domo has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.45.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

