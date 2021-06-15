Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.280-2.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $62.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

