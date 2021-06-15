Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. Sells 4,694 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 4,694 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $70,832.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,331.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DGICA opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

