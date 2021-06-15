Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.88

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 131087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a market cap of $581.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 50.58%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $64,035.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 401,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

