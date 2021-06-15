DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the May 13th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 177,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 28.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,662,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,968,000 after buying an additional 589,876 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 869,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 137,388 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 154,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $12,086,000.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE:DLY remained flat at $$20.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 127,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,556. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.