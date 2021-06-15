DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post sales of $240.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.00 million and the lowest is $226.29 million. DraftKings posted sales of $70.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 239.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,759,353 shares in the company, valued at $94,442,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,655 shares of company stock worth $58,618,175 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,216,000 after acquiring an additional 566,742 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,244,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,470,859. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

