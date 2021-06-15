DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.95. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,655 shares of company stock valued at $58,618,175 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DKNG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

