Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DUFRY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Dufry stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. 850,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47. Dufry has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

