Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DYSL traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. 5,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102. Dynasil Co. of America has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22.

About Dynasil Co. of America

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

