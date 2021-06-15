EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $881,000 Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth $12,086,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,613,000 after acquiring an additional 272,219 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 214,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 2,072.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 114,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,633,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.