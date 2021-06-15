EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 4.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

NKE opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.65. The company has a market cap of $207.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.