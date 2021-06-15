EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.8% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

