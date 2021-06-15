EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,335,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,802,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Truist lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EGP opened at $170.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.46. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.47 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.