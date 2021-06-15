Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Up 138.1% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the May 13th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Shares of EVT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 86,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,475. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.