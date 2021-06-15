Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 186.1% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 593,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $729,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

ETG stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.