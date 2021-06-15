Eckoh (LON:ECK) Receives No Recommendation Rating from Numis Securities

Eckoh (LON:ECK)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Eckoh from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Eckoh stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 68.50 ($0.89). 983,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.79 million and a PE ratio of 57.08. Eckoh has a 52-week low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 85.40 ($1.12). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.06.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

