Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.61

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ECK traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 68.50 ($0.89). 983,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,834. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Eckoh has a twelve month low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 85.40 ($1.12). The stock has a market cap of £173.79 million and a P/E ratio of 57.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Eckoh in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a report on Tuesday.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

