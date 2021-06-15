Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 7%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.09 and last traded at $35.84. Approximately 28,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 938,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

