Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of ECIFY opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Electricité de France’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

