Electroneum Achieves Market Cap of $135.68 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $135.68 million and $440,903.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 102.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,872,495,885 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

