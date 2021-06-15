Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMNSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

EMNSF stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95. Elementis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.11.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

