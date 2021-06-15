EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 497,500 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the May 13th total of 295,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in EMCORE by 139.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EMCORE by 290.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,148. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.32.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.