Emerald Crypto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $593,926.61 and $9.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.