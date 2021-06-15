Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $83.85. Encompass Health shares last traded at $82.74, with a volume of 495,000 shares.

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.