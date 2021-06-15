Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Endava were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Endava by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAVA. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

