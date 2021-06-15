Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Update

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the May 13th total of 293,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,073.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENRFF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

