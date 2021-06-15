EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $6.25.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ENLC. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.91.

ENLC opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 3.51.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

