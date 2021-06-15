Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,176,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,369 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $79,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 88,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 70,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 737,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 216,944 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

In related news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 144,728 shares of company stock valued at $10,154,676 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

