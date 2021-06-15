Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 150,820 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150,820 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.16% of Marathon Petroleum worth $57,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3,031.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 203,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 262,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of -38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.