Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 226,438 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,444,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,438 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equitable were worth $112,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Equitable by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Equitable by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Equitable by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.08. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,150,156 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

