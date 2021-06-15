Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,583 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.36. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.98.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

IMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

