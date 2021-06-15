Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 860 Shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 589.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ANEW opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.