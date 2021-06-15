Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $536,000 in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3,390.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLO opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLO. Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

