Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,702 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OFS Credit were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 88,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.91. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $17.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.64.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

