Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,692 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 382.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,374 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 218.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,298,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 890,513 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 999,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,158 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 162.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 968,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,746,000 after acquiring an additional 599,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 966.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,121,000 after acquiring an additional 432,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $94,154.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,207 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

