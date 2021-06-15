Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $11,933,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,667,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,794,000 after buying an additional 443,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after buying an additional 290,357 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Veritex by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 674,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,302,000 after buying an additional 179,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.