EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 62.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $66,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 848.68, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.