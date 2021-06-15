Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Riot Blockchain, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Riot Blockchain in a report issued on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $35.40 on Monday. Riot Blockchain has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.00 and a beta of 4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIOT. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after acquiring an additional 523,907 shares during the period. 22.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

