Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378,994 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $18,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $102,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,912,000 after purchasing an additional 681,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 656,704 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELS stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $76.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.82.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

