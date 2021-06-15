Ergoteles LLC Has $11.69 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 117.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock traded down $12.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,268. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $417.00. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $450.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,598 shares of company stock worth $4,904,271. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.40.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

