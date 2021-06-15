Ergoteles LLC Has $45.48 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,165 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Ergoteles LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $45,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $135.34. 142,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

