Ergoteles LLC Purchases 93,032 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 163.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93,032 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Eaton stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $146.55. 12,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,355. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

